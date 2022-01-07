One in custody after dispute call in Kitchener neighbourhood

One person is in custody after a report of a dispute involving a possible gun in a Kitchener neighbourhood on Friday night.

The incident drew a large police presence near the intersection of Lancaster Street West and Shirk Place.

Waterloo regional police warned nearby residents to stay inside and asked everyone else to avoid the area shortly before 9 p.m. in a tweet.

About a half hour later, police announced the service’s emergency response team had taken one person into custody and that there was no further concern for public safety.

Officers are expected to remain in the area late into the evening as the investigation continues.