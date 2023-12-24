KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • One dead after early-morning Brant County crash

    An emergency road closed sign on Paris Road in Brant County following a fatal collision on Dec. 24. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener) An emergency road closed sign on Paris Road in Brant County following a fatal collision on Dec. 24. (Brandon Guitar/CTV Kitchener)

    One person has died after an early-morning crash in Brant County, east of Paris.

    Around 1:53 a.m., emergency crews responded to a collision on Paris Road between Dundas Street and Oak Park Road.

    According to OPP, the vehicle left the road, struck a hydro pole and rolled over.

    Police say one person died at the scene of the crash while three others in the car were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

    Paris Road was closed for roughly 11 hours while crews and investigators worked.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who lives in the area and may have home surveillance or dash camera footage between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m., is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News