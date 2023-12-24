One dead after early-morning Brant County crash
One person has died after an early-morning crash in Brant County, east of Paris.
Around 1:53 a.m., emergency crews responded to a collision on Paris Road between Dundas Street and Oak Park Road.
According to OPP, the vehicle left the road, struck a hydro pole and rolled over.
Police say one person died at the scene of the crash while three others in the car were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
Paris Road was closed for roughly 11 hours while crews and investigators worked.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who lives in the area and may have home surveillance or dash camera footage between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m., is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122
