Omicron wave putting mental strain on Canadians, experts say

WATERLOO -

Experts find nearly half of Canadians are feeling frustrated, anxious and fatigued amid the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A poll by Angus Reid Institute says 36 per cent of Canadians are struggling with their mental health, an increase from last November, when only a quarter of respondents reported poor mental health.

"People were booking vacations again, they were buying hockey [game] tickets again," said Angus Reid Institute president Shachi Kurl.

Last fall, the prospect of a return to normal was around the corner, before the Omicron variant sparked a rise in COVID-19 infection.

"This wave of Omicron has hit us locally here really really hard. People are really struggling," said Helen Fishburn, CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington (CMHA WW).

The institute's poll of respondents revealed:

48 per cent feel 'fatigued'

40 per cent feel 'frustrated'

37 per cent feel 'anxious'

23 per cent consider themselves 'depressed'

21 per cent feel 'normal'

12 per cent say they are 'happy'

Stats show younger Canadians are more likely to report feeling unhappy or down.

"Either because young adults are genuinely feeling that they are having a hard time of it, or just because of the way they are raised and how younger people are now encouraged to talk about what's going on," Kurl said.

Further evaluation of respondents showed:

68 per cent spoke to a loved one

31 per cent spoke with a professional

30 per cent received a prescription

11 per cent called a mental health hotline

8 per cent visited an emergency room or urgent care

The Canadian Mental Health Association said pandemic fatigue and winter weather are both likely large factors.

Anyone in need of help can contact the association's 24-hour hotline for free at 1-844-437-3247.