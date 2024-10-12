Oktoberfest hosts Best Caesar in Town grand finale

Mott’s Clamato brought its Best Caesar in Town grand finale to Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest this Thanksgiving weekend.

The event took place on Saturday at Willkommen Platz in downtown Kitchener. Regional winners from Caesar mixing competitions held across Canada competed for a $5,000 prize and the coveted Best Caesar in Town trophy.

This year’s winner was Chad Stevens from Winnipeg.

The grand finale featured two rounds from 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Contestants were judged on creativity, presentation, garnish, and that signature zing. A special mystery box challenge, which incorporated local Oktoberfest-themed ingredients, added an exciting twist.

“We are excited to see the evolution of the Mott’s Clamato Caesar come to life through the eyes of new taste makers within the Bartender’s community,” said Mott’s Clamato Brand Team in a media release. “The modernization of these Caesar cocktails showcases new and modern ways a Caesar can be enjoyed! We hope that Mott’s Clamato can add a savoury new taste to the already energetic and fun atmosphere of Oktoberfest!”

Attendees were able to enjoy free programming at Willkommen Platz, cheer on their favourite bartenders, and experience modern takes on the classic Caesar cocktail while celebrating Canada’s largest Bavarian festival.

For more Oktoberfest events, musical performances and more, check out the festival's website.