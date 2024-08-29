Ohsweken man charged with possession of child pornography

Six Nations Police have charged an Ohsweken man as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation.

Six Nations Police worked with the Ontario Provincial Police’s Digital Forensic Technicians during the investigation.

A 58-year-old man has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Police said their investigation is not yet over and more charges are possible.

In a news release on Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services Canada Gina Wilson said, “This is disturbing news, and we will do everything in our power to best support the community.

We’re making additional mental health supports available immediately and are working closely with Six Nations leadership to determine and coordinate additional community and individual supports they need.”