Glenn Bauman has been ordered to stand trial for the deaths of his common-law wife Linda Daniel and her 13-year-old daughter Cheyenne.

The two were last seen in 2011 but they weren’t reported missing until 2015.

By then Bauman had moved to Alberta.

According to court documents obtained previously by CTV, Bauman allegedly killed Daniel and her daughter at the home they shared on Hessen Strasse Road in Wellesley Township. They also claim Bauman burned their remains.

He was arrested in 2017.

After a four-week preliminary hearing a judge has decided there’s enough evidence to try Bauman for 2 counts each of first degree murder and indignity to a body.

A publication ban prevents CTV from discussing witnesses or evidence presented at the hearing.

Bauman’s next court date is on April 27th.