KITCHENER -- Public health officials in Waterloo Region reported another 80 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a significant jump from Sunday's numbers but still fewer than average over the last few weeks.

It's one of the lowest single-day increases that the region has seen so far this year. The only days as low or lower were Sunday, which saw 35 new cases, and last Tuesday, when officials also reported 80 new cases.

The number of resolved cases outnumbered the number of new cases, bringing the active case count lower once again. At 741 active cases in the region, it's the lowest number of active cases since Jan. 3, when there were 691.

Despite those seemingly positive trends, COVID-19 continues to prove deadly. Officials reported the deaths of two more people on Monday, bringing the death toll to 191 since the pandemic began.

There are also 40 people in hospital, of which 10 are getting care in the ICU.

The number of active outbreaks in the region also rose by two on Monday to 39.

PROVINCIAL NUMBERS DROP ON ANNIVERSARY

Across Ontario, there were fewer than 2,000 cases reported on the anniversary of the first infection detected.

The 1,958 cases mark a decrease from Sunday’s report when 2,417 were logged.

Ontario’s seven-day daily average dropped to 2,370 on Monday, down significantly from the 3,034 reported the same time last week. The province currently has 23,620 active COVID-19 cases.

To date, there have been 256,960 cases in Ontario, a number that includes 5,846 deaths and 227,494 recoveries.