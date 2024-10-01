KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Officers threatened during arrest in Guelph: police

    Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo
    A man is facing multiple charges after Guelph Police Service officers said he threatened them while he was being arrested.

    Officers saw the man in the York Road and Watson Parkway South area around 10 a.m. Monday. The man was wanted on outstanding charges.

    While two officers tried to arrest him, the man allegedly threatened to harm them if they didn’t let him go.

    A 31-year-old Guelph man has been charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm, failing to comply with a court order, breaching probation and failing to attend court.

