Hold and secure lifted at schools in Doon area of Kitchener

    Safety measures have been lifted after hold and secure protocols were enacted at two schools in the Doon area of Kitchener.

    Notices posted online confirmed Doon Public School on Doon Village Road and Conestoga College’s Doon campus on Doon Valley Drive put safety measures in place Tuesday morning.

    According to the post from the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB), “Students continue learning in class, as the concern is outside of the school building, and many school routines remain in place.”

    The notice said the measure was put in place at the direction of the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

    Just after 12:45 p.m., the WRDSB announced the hold and secure had been lifted.

