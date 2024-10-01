KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police search for theft suspects near Homer Watson Boulevard

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Residents are being asked to avoid the New Dundee Road and Homer Watson Boulevard area of Kitchener.

    In a post on social media just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Waterloo Regional Police Service said officers are in the area for an investigation.

    Approximately an hour later, police confirmed officers were looking for suspects involved in a theft.

    They said there were no public safety concerns.

    This is a developing story.

