Police search for theft suspects near Homer Watson Boulevard
Residents are being asked to avoid the New Dundee Road and Homer Watson Boulevard area of Kitchener.
In a post on social media just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Waterloo Regional Police Service said officers are in the area for an investigation.
Approximately an hour later, police confirmed officers were looking for suspects involved in a theft.
They said there were no public safety concerns.
This is a developing story.
