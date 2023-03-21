Officer who fatally shot Beau Baker expected to testify at inquest today

The second day of the inquest into the fatal police shooting of a Kitchener man is underway.

A number of people who knew 20-year-old Beau Baker leading up to his death are set to testify, along with the police officer who shot him.

Baker was shot and killed by a Waterloo regional police officer outside his Brybeck Crescent apartment on April 2, 2015.

The officer who shot Baker was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in 2015.

At the end of this inquest, the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths under similar circumstances, but there is no charge or allegation to be proven or disproven and no one is on trial.

CHILDREN'S AID WORKER TESTIFIES

On Tuesday morning, the jury heard from a Children’s Aid Society (CAS) worker who worked with Baker from the time he was around 14-year-old.

She explained Baker was a very kind and social person but struggled with mental health and addiction issues.

"I know he was loved by many,” she told the court.

When he turned 18, the worker continued providing support, but had less access to what was going on with his mental health.

The worker said Baker was often in crisis and reached out for help.

He made 12 visits to the emergency room in seven months for suicidal behaviour and crisis issues leading up to the shooting.

The worker said she visited Baker a couple of weeks before his death and was worried because he needed to apply for Ontario Disability Support Program Funding, but didn’t seem to be taking it seriously.

The worker described Baker's death as "the saddest event in [her] CAS career of 23 years.”

The jury is also expected to hear from the ex-partner of Baker’s mother Tuesday.