‘Justice delayed is justice denied’: Seven years later, family and friends still await inquest into death of Beau Baker
Seven years since he was shot and killed by a Waterloo regional police officer, family and friends of Beau Baker continue to wait for an inquest into his death.
The 20-year-old Kitchener man was fatally shot on April 2, 2015.
Baker called 911 and threatened to kill himself and harm others – including police and paramedics – and warned the dispatcher he had a knife that police would have to take from him by force.
An officer responded to an apartment at 77 Brybeck Crescent in Kitchener and found Baker outside, holding a knife.
An SIU investigation determined the officer pulled his firearm and ordered Baker to drop the knife. Baker refused and began moving forward, threatening to stab the officer. The officer fired his weapon seven times, hitting Baker with a fatal shot to his mid-abdomen.
The family said Baker was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time of his death and called for a coroner’s inquest in 2016, but a date was never set.
“Seven years is too long to wait for an inquest,” said Greg Thornton, a long time friend of Beau Baker. “We’re still here, we’re still looking for answers.”
As of Saturday, the Office of the Chief Coroner website lists the inquest into Baker’s death as postponed, in alignment with Ontario’s strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The group signed a letter to the Office of the Chief Coroner, asking for the process to move forward.
“Justice delayed is justice denied”, Thornton said. “Justice shouldn’t be prioritized for anybody. Everybody deserves justice regardless of circumstance.”
A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Coroner sent the following statement to CTV News:
“The inquest team is working to secure dates that work for all the parties involved into the inquest of the death of Beau Baker. The dates will be announced via press release once finalized.”
Baker’s friends and family said the inquest into his death could shine a light on mental health crisis calls and change how emergency responders handle each specific situation. Thornton said he hopes an eventual inquest could also bring him and the family closure.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Atlantic Canada, Northwest Territories report highest COVID-19 cases per capita
With health authorities across Canada on high alert for another wave of COVID-19 as health restrictions continue to ease, the Atlantic provinces as well as Northwest Territories are reporting more COVID-19 cases per capita than anywhere else in Canada or the U.S.
COVID in U.K. at record levels with almost 5 million infected
The prevalence of COVID-19 in the U.K. has reached record levels, with about 1 in 13 people estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week, latest figures from Britain's official statistics agency showed.
Omicron 'less severe' than Delta for children under 5: study
A new U.S. study suggests that children who are younger than five and are infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant have less risk of severe health outcomes than kids infected with the Delta variant.
Paul Workman: A train ride to Kyiv amid war
CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman chronicles his journey from Lviv to Ukraine's capital of Kviv on a train packed with hundreds of people headed home.
Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps
Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country's capital on Saturday, using cables to pull the bodies of civilians off streets of one town out of fear that Russian forces may have left them booby-trapped.
Live updates: Zelenskyy says troops shell retreating Russians
What's happening in Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops retaking areas around Kyiv and Chernihiv are not allowing Russians to retreat without a fight, but are 'shelling them. They are destroying everyone they can.'
Pope blasts Russia's 'infantile' war, EU-Libya deal in Malta
Pope Francis said Saturday he was considering a possible visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and blasted the leader who launched a 'savage' war, delivering his most pointed denunciation yet of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Alberta
There may be some big changes in store for the winner or winners of a record-setting lottery win in Alberta.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
London
-
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
-
Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries in London area
The weekend is kicking off with a mix of sun and cloud in the London area with a chance of flurries overnight.
-
Family member in custody after bodies discovered at Brussels, Ont. home
Police are investigating a pair of deaths on the outskirts of Brussels, Ont and have a family member in custody.
Windsor
-
In-person robotics competition returns to Windsor
The robot games have begun — again
-
Vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall closes after more than 220,000 doses administered
The final dose of Pfizer has been given and the vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall is now a part of the history of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Free admission to Chimczuk Museum Saturday in honour of Riverside’s 100th anniversary
The Chimczuk Museum has a new exhibition celebrating the Town of Riverside’s 100th anniversary and is offering free admission on Saturday in honour of the occasion.
Barrie
-
Syrup producers across Simcoe County see a boost in business during Maple Weekend
After being cancelled for the last two years, Maple Weekend is back in Simcoe County, providing an opportunity for syrup producers to connect with clientele.
-
Living Wish Foundation to benefit from Cal Patterson Memorial Hockey Tournament
The family of the former mayor of Wasaga Beach says he'd be deeply touched by a memorial tournament in his honour that is giving back to a cause close to his heart.
-
Barrie organization welcomes clothing donations to support Ukraine
A Barrie organization is trying to support Ukrainians as the war rages on in the country.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 17 closed in Thessalon area
Highway 17 is closed in both directions according to 511 Ontario
-
YMCA's first Race to the Finish Line event a success
The first YMCA Race to the Finish Line took place at Kivi Park in Sudbury on Saturday.
-
Elections Ontario readies for June election
We're roughly two months away from the next election and the staff at Elections Ontario say they'll be ready by the time we go to the ballot box.
Ottawa
-
Pre-pay policy now in effect at some gas stations to prevent fuel theft
The rising price of fuel in Ontario has forced some gas stations in Ottawa to put a new pre-pay policy in place.
-
Two people walk away from small plane crash in west Ottawa
No injuries have been reported after a small plane crashed in rural west Ottawa Saturday afternoon.
-
Restaurateurs eager for another extended patio season
Ottawa restaurants with city-issued permits are once again allowed to open their patios on sidewalks and parking spots and close at 2 a.m., part of the city’s continued recovery efforts. This time around, there’s no capacity limits for outdoor dining.
Toronto
-
Funeral held for family of five killed in Brampton house fire
Three young children and their parents were laid to rest Saturday morning after dying from a fire that ripped through their Brampton home earlier this week.
-
Ontario reports more than 850 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time in a month
Ontario health officials are reporting another increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Saturday.
-
Ontarians won millions from the latest Lotto Max draw. Here's where those tickets were sold
It’s no April fools joke—Ontarians won millions in the latest Lotto Max.
Montreal
-
Montrealer charged in the US for alleged $30 million fraud targeting thousands of seniors
A Montreal man is facing charges in Minnesota and another has pleaded guilty for allegedly being a part of a $300 million telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable victims.
-
Eve Gascon makes 23 saves in first Major Junior win with the Olympiques
Goalie Eve Gascon became the first woman to lead her team to a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (The Q) victory since Charline Labonté on February 10, 2000.
-
Hundreds of Montrealers protest war in Ukraine
Nearly six weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, the solidarity movement in Montreal isn't losing any steam with hundreds gathering to protest on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
'We took a huge risk': Nova Scotia fisherman escapes Ukrainian city under siege on foot
A lobster fisherman from southwestern Nova Scotia, who has been trying to drive Ukrainians displaced by war to safety, has escaped a Ukrainian city under siege on foot.
-
Nova Scotia law banning possession of police gear to take effect May 12
More than two years after a gunman dressed as an RCMP officer in a mock police cruiser killed 22 people and an unborn child in Nova Scotia, a provincial law banning citizens from owning police gear will take effect.
-
Holding on to a memory: Son of N.S. mass shooting victim brings memento to public inquiry
What looks to be just an ordinary plaid lumber jacket, is actually one of the few mementos Ryan Farrington has from his step father, Frank Gulenchyn.
Winnipeg
-
'Rebuilding, revitalizing and energizing': Osborne Village working to reclaim former glory
Once one of Winnipeg's busiest neighbourhoods, Osborne Village was hit hard by the pandemic, but the local business improvement zone says it's back to its old ways.
-
Manitoba man to stand trial in death of neighbour
A Manitoba man who was the subject of an RCMP manhunt will stand trial in the death of his neighbour.
-
Winning ticket for $70 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in the Prairies
After going unclaimed for weeks, the whopping $70 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw has been won by a lottery player in the Prairies.
Calgary
-
Community members in shock as Calgary police investigate three separate homicides in 24 hours
There have been six separate homicides in Calgary since March 18, including three separate deaths that occurred within 24 hours, leaving many nearby residents shocked by the aftermath of violence.
-
Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Alberta
There may be some big changes in store for the winner or winners of a record-setting lottery win in Alberta.
-
1 arrested, 8 traffic summons issued after downtown COVID-19 protests
Around 500 people marched down Stephen Avenue Saturday, Calgary police say, as they protested COVID-19 public health restrictions.
Edmonton
-
'Looks like something from the 1950s': Ditch the Draft protests held across Alberta
Across the province, many Albertans banded together Saturday to protest implementing the United Conservative Party-led curriculum draft in elementary classrooms this fall.
-
'Testing their ability': RBC Training Ground tryout searches for next Olympic talents
Edmonton area athletes showed off their best skills and athletic prowess Saturday at the RBC Training Ground tryout.
-
Edmonton gets head-start on festival season with Winterruption YEG
Live music and entertainment is filling the city’s core this weekend thanks to a rescheduled winter festival.
Vancouver
-
B.C. doctors seeing COVID-19 reinfection in patients who recently had Omicron
Two Vancouver doctors say they are seeing patients who are shocked to learn they have contracted COVID-19 for a second time, just months after recovering from infection with Omicron.
-
Murder charge laid, victim identified in Surrey shooting
A charge of second-degree murder has been laid after a man was fatally shot in a Surrey home Friday, according to homicide investigators.
-
Heavy rains, wind and snow forecast for various parts of British Columbia
Severe weather including rain, winds and snow is set to hit several parts of British Columbia over the weekend.