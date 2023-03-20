Inquest into death of Kitchener man shot and killed by police begins

Nearly eight years after 20-year-old Beau Baker was shot and killed by a Waterloo regional police officer, an inquest into the Kitchener man’s death is now getting underway.

Baker was fatally shot outside his Brybeck Crescent apartment on April 2, 2015.

The inquest, which is being held by video conference, started Monday morning. It’s expected to last two weeks and will include testimony from approximately 16 witnesses.

The officer who shot Baker was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in 2015.

At the end of this inquest, the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths under similar circumstances, but there is no charge or allegation to be proven or disproven and no one is on trial.

FATAL SHOOTING

On Monday morning, the jury heard information about how Baker died.

On the evening of April 2, 2015, Baker called 911 and threatened to kill himself and harm others, including police and paramedics, the SIU found.

He warned the dispatcher he had a knife that police would have to take from him by force.

The SIU determined an officer pulled his gun, pointed it at Baker and ordered him to drop the knife.

Baker refused and began moving forward, threatening to stab the officer.

The officer fired his weapon seven times, hitting Baker with a fatal shot to his mid-abdomen.

Baker’s family said he was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time of this death.

The family called for a coroner’s inquest in 2016, but it has taken until now for one to begin.

The first witness accounts are expected Monday afternoon. The jury will hear statements from Baker’s two roommates that were made shortly after his death. They will be presented through audio recordings.