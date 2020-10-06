KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported an additional 19 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number in the region over 1,800.

Tuesday's update includes 12 cases that were reported on Monday, as well as another seven cases that were added to the totals for previous days.

There have now been 1,815 cases of COVID-19 in the region since the pandemic began, up from the 1,796 cases reported on Monday. That number includes 1,566 resolved cases and 120 deaths, leaving 129 known active cases.

Two people in Waterloo Region are currently hospitalized with the disease.

About 5,000 more tests have been done since Friday, the region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows, with a total of 140,941 tests administered to date. That's up from the more than 135,000 that the region reported at the end of last week.

Officials also declared a new outbreak in the region, this one at Conestoga Lodge retirement home, where one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The other outbreaks are as follows:

Pinehaven LTC: one case in staff

One congregate setting: two residents, two staff members

One food and beverage service: four total cases

Ecole Caridinal-Léger: two total cases

One child-care setting: one case

Across the province there were 548 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday, a slight drop from Monday's 615 new cases.

As has been the case in recent weeks, the bulk of the cases were reported in just a few regions: Toronto accounted for 201 new cases, Peel Region for 90, Ottawa for 62 and York Region for 56. That leaves just 139 new cases reported across the rest of the province.