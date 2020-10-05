KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials have reported another 17 new cases of COVID-19.

Monday's update brings the total number of cases in the region to 1,796, including 1,549 resolved cases—which also increased by 17—and 120 deaths.

That leaves 127 active cases in the region, two of which are in hospital.

Public health officials also declared a new outbreak in the region, this one at Pinehaven long-term care home, where a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

That's the fifth active outbreak in the region. The other remaining active outbreaks are:

One congregate setting: two cases in residents, two in staff

Food and beverage service: four total cases

Ecole Cardinal-Léger: two total cases

One child-care setting: one total case

Across the province, officials reported another 615 new cases of COVID-19 as the province shifted its testing strategy to appointment-only.

Monday's new caseload marks an increase over the 566 new cases reported on Sunday. There have been 54,814 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since January, including 2,980 deaths and 46,360 recoveries.

Correction: