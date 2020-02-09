KITCHENER -- Some local businesses are seeing a drop in sales as worry about the novel coronavirus continues.

There have been three confirmed cases in Ontario so far, as well as a few in British Columbia.

The stigma has reportedly affected the Chinese business community in China, and now, it seems to be having similar effects in Waterloo Region.

Sam's Chinese Kitchen in Kitchener says they've seen a dip of as much as 40 per cent in the last couple of weeks.

"I know Chinese New Year, that weekend, which is generally the busiest of the entire year, we had a bunch of reservations and I think four or five cancelled on one day alone, just because they were afraid of the virus," says Eric Wang, a waiter at Sam's Chinese Kitchen.

Over the weeks, some days have been stronger than other, but overall, Wang says that business hasn't picked back up.

"Chinese people are cancelling, the non-Chinese people are cancelling," he says.

"There's been a good 30, 40 per cent decrease compared to normal. It's a pretty big dent."

Busan Korean Barbeque in Waterloo says that business for them has dropped by about a fifth.

Owner Austin Ye says many of his usual customers prefer to stay home right now.

"The students and some of the customers don't want to, for them it's better not to gather together at this specific period of time," he says.

Region of Waterloo Public Health says that risk remains low in the region.

Even so, they're prepared.

"There are protocols in place to detect early, test appropriately and isolate if needed, people who may be cases of coronavirus," says Dr. Hsui-Li Wang, Acting Medical Officer of Health.

Another local business, T&T Supermarket, says it's heard of social media posts connecting its stores with the virus.

"We know people are worried about the unknown," a news release from the company reads in part.

"What we know is that reliable sources – actual public health authorities, not anonymous people on social media – suggest the risk is low and that we should go about our lives."

Some of those reliable sources include the World Health Organization and all three levels of Canadian government.

Each of these has been keeping its website updated with current information on the coronavirus.

World Health Organization

Canadian government

Ontario government

Region of Waterloo