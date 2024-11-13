Waterloo Regional Police Service Board proposes $24M budget increase
The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board is looking for a 10.5 per cent budget increase.
The 2025 police budget, for $252.5 million, was approved by the police board on Wednesday afternoon. The proposal is $24 million more than last year’s budget, meaning the average taxpayer could pay an additional $67 on their regional taxes if approved by Waterloo Regional Council.
What’s driving the increase?
Some of the major factors cited for the increase include contractual salary obligations and benefits agreements. Staff changes also account for some of the bump, including 18 new officers hired this year and another 18 officers scheduled to be brought on next year.
“We have overtime costs and demands that are much higher than we would like,” said Chief Mark Crowell of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. “The onboarding of each new officer is a 12-month undertaking.”
Police said nearly 24,000 overtime hours were logged this year, up 19 per cent from 2023. The bulk of the overtime was attributed to the neighbourhood policing and investigations division.
In a document included in the meeting notes, police reported they were over their budget by $4,468,000 for overtime expenditures. The document also stated the extra costs were due primarily to being under-staffed.
Plans to build a new three-storey communications centre at the Maple Grove headquarters also factored into the increase. Approximately $610,000 was earmarked for the building in the 2025 budget.
The WRPS budget also included $9 million for regional services and programs, such as upgrading 911 phone lines and streamlined dispatch services.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
India's 'most wanted terrorist' arrested on gun charges in Canada
One of India's most wanted terrorists has been arrested and charged in connection with a recent alleged shooting in Ontario.
12-year-old boy charged in stabbing of 11-year-old boy at Edmonton McDonald's
The boy stabbed at a north Edmonton McDonald's last Friday is 11 years old.
What makes walking so great for your health and what else you need to do
Medical experts agree that walking is an easy way to improve physical and mental health, bolster fitness and prevent disease. While it’s not the only sort of exercise people should do, it’s a great first step toward a healthy life.
U.S. Congress hosts second round of UFO hearings
The U.S. government held another UFO hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the second such hearing in 16 months. This hearing was billed as an attempt by congress to provide a better understanding of what is known about previous sightings of UFOs, also known as UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena).
Toronto teenager charged with first-degree murder in Kitchener, Ont. homicide
A Toronto teen has been charged as part of an investigation into Kitchener, Ont.’s first homicide of 2024.
Spy service officer denies threatening Montreal man who was later imprisoned in Sudan
A Canadian Security Intelligence Service official has denied threatening a Montreal man who was later imprisoned and allegedly tortured by authorities in Sudan.
Donald Trump picks Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to serve as attorney general
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will nominate Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as his attorney general, putting a loyalist in the role of the nation's top prosecutor.
This Canadian airline will adopt Apple's new AirTag feature to help recover lost baggage. Here's how
Apple announced that a new feature, 'Share Item Location,' will help users locate and recover misplaced items by sharing an AirTag location with third parties including airlines.
Canada bracing for 'tough' talks as Trump's pick calls northern border an 'extreme vulnerability'
The Canadian government is aware it's likely in for 'tough conversations' with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's administration, after his border czar said there is 'an extreme national security vulnerability' he intends to tackle at the Canada-U.S. border.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.