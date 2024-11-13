The quest for the best burger in support of the United Way

People in Waterloo Region, Guelph, Wellington County and Dufferin County are invited to really sink their teeth into the latest campaign for the United Way.

Several United Way organizations across Ontario are taking part in NovemBurger this month to help raise money.

The campaign began in Thunder Bay five years ago. Participants were encouraged to stop by local restaurants and try out unique burgers. Now, 16 other United Way operations are running the fundraiser for the first time, including in Guelph and Waterloo Region.

Court Desautels owns five restaurants taking part in the campaign. Two weeks into the initiative, he said it’s been drawing people in.

“We’re just under 900 burgers sold, so that’s awesome!” he told CTV News.

Two dollars from every burger sold at participating restaurants are going to the charity’s work in each region.

“The idea that we can go out to a local restaurant, support them all while giving back to the community, it’s a win-win for us,” Colleen Murdoch, the director of community engagement for the United Way of Guelph – Wellington – Dufferin, said.

CEO and President of The Neighbourhood Group Court Desautels and Director of Community Engagement for the United Way Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin Colleen Murdoch sit at a table in Guelph on Nov. 13, 2024. (Ashley Bacon/CTV News)

Finding the best burger

With dozens of establishments taking part, food lovers are encouraged to try as many as possible and help find the best burger.

Some of the experts agree on one key ingredient.

“The best burger, in my opinion, starts with a lot of fat,” the chef of Miijidaa Café + Bistro said. “We actually took some of the bacon from the bacon fat and mixed it right into the patty, which is giving us a super moist burger.”

“To me, you need the right amount of fat content for one. That’s key,” Desautels, who owns the restaurant, agreed. “Flat top is probably my favourite, but you know, a good grill burger works too, but flat top really sears in the fat.”

Participating restaurants have prepared special burgers for the month as part of the campaign. The public is then invited to vote for their favourite offering.

Jeff Pelich, a ‘burger ambassador,’ will be trying the options throughout Waterloo Region.

“I think the part that’s been really enjoyable is how excited the restaurants are when we go into the restaurants,” he said. “The servers are so thrilled to be able to present this burger to the ambassador and are sharing about how customers are loving it.”

When the campaign wraps up, three winners will be crowned in each jurisdiction: NovemBurger of the Year, Most NovemBurgers Sold and The People’s Choice.

While there are many factors to consider, for Pelich, it ultimately comes down to one thing.

“Number one for me is taste,” he explained. “What does that first bite taste like and what’s the experience? It’s also the presentation. What comes to the table and how it looks.”

Although there is no specific funding goal for the local campaigns, the United Way said they are thrilled with how many restaurants have signed on to take part.

Participating restaurants