Some University of Guelph students are saying there are not enough mental health support services on campus.

The University says the uproar that started on social media is potentially harmful misinformation.

“I just think we can work to staff them more and make better hours,” says Jordan Henderson, a fourth year student at the University.

The long wait times at the walk-in counselling services are a big concern to her.

“I’ve gone in and sat for an hour or an hour and half and at that point I’m going to be late for class and have to go,” says third year student Rosalind Lee.

She says there have been several student suicides in the past few years and one of them was her classmate.

“I started going to counselling because of it. It freaked me out a lot,” Lee says.

The University has agreed to meet with some of the students and discuss their concerns.

In a statement, they say “the roughly 23,000 students on our campus have access to 16 counsellors, two full-time equivalent psychiatrists and a team of family physicians.”

They say they are committed to supporting everyone who attends and works at the university.

“Over the last couple of years things have started improving but it is moving at a snail’s pace,” says Jack Fisher, the president of the Central Student Association.

The association offers an alternative solution through their feeling better now program.

The program allows students to talk to someone over video chat.

With reporting from Heather Senoran