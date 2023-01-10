Norfolk County resident loses over $200K in romance scam, police say

A Norfolk County resident was defrauded over $200,000 between November 2021 and January 2023 after establishing an online relationship, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

In a news release, OPP said on Monday around 11:30 a.m., the resident reported the fraud to police.

“It was determined that several emails and phone calls were exchanged with details of the suspect's history and employment status and during the course of this correspondence, several requests were made for funds after the suspect claimed that they were having several emergencies and requested money,” OPP said.

$200,000 lost to #RomanceScam! The #OPP is reminding everyone to NEVER send any money or provide anyone with personal or financial information. Investigation continuing. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/SST8572siK — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 10, 2023

Police are offering the following tips to avoid being a victim of a romance or dating scam: