Sea of bikers roar through Waterloo Region for annual Ride for Dad event

Scores of bikers hit the roads Saturday morning in support of the fight against a deadly cancer.

“Men are suffering from prostate cancer and the jobs not done yet,” said Colin Hock, co-chair of the Grand River Motorcycle Ride for Dad.

“I thought it would be great to get involved and put some energy in and give my time to something that's extremely meaningful because of all the dads, uncles, brothers and men we have in our lives,” said Heather Dunn, executive assistant for the Grand River Motorcycle Ride for Dad.

Riders took to the streets of Kitchener to raise money for prostate cancer research. It’s a cause close to home for Hock

“October will be ten years since I had my prostate removed. I was 44 at the time. There was a history in my family. My grandfather passed away from it, my father had it and then I had it,” he said.

The Canadian Cancer Society says one in eight men will be diagnosed in their lifetime. But they add the death rate has been declining since 1995, likely reflecting improved treatment methods throughout the years.

“It can happen to any man, first of all, so nobody's immune from it,” said Dunn.

Hock says riding his Harley and raising money for research is also about getting the word out.

“A lot of men just - they keep it bottled up. They don't talk about it, they ignore it. I think men should start thinking about this when they hit their thirties,” he said.

“There's a whole legacy for myself and many across our police service that have known those battling and have succumbed to prostate cancer over time. It's been near and dear to us for many years supporting this event,” said Mark Crowell, chief of Waterloo Regional Police.

The thousands of dollars raised this year adds to the more than $40 million that has been raised across Canada since the ride’s establishment in 2000.

“So it's been over 2.6 million raised here locally and we've had like 12,000 riders in the 20 years,” Hock said. “So it's great. And all that money goes directly to the Grand River Hospital Foundation.

But Hock says this event is also about raising awareness and encouraging men over the age of 40 to have their Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test.

“There's a fee that you have to pay for the PSA test. It's about $38 and I know when I was going through my testing and I'd be in line at the blood clinic, I'd hear men say, ‘I'm not paying for my test’ and I wanted to say ‘you know, that test saved my life.’”

Each participant has a personal reason for joining in on the ride, whether they’ve been directly affected by prostate cancer or are riding in support of a loved one.

“The passion that the ride ignites, you know, you're out walking down the street, going to get your groceries and all of a sudden 500 bikes go by. It’s one big statement, right?” Dunn said.

Hock believes it's all about joining fellow riders in the fight to one day eliminate the disease.

“It means a lot. I kind of get a little emotional when I see that. It's great to see all these people want to come together and help for this cause.”

The local chapter Ride for Dad, alongside local MPP Catherine Fife, are pushing for PSA testing to be covered under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) for all eligible residents in Ontario.

But in the mean time, Hock urges men to get themselves tested.

“Look at the long term effects, your effects on the family, on the health care, on the system, you know, and just simply pay that $38 fee that could very well save your life.”