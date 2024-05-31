Man on Canada’s Most Wanted list for Kitchener, Ont. shooting, arrested

One of Canada’s Most Wanted suspects has been arrested.

Habiton Solomon, the man accused of shooting and killing Joshua Tarnue in a Kitchener plaza in August 2023, is now in police custody.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to break up a fight between multiple people in a parking lot at King Street West and Caroline Street North in Hamilton.

There they discovered evidence of a shooting, but no injuries were reported.

Officers investigating the incident later saw Solomon in the city’s downtown core and tried to arrest him.

He fled but was arrested after a chase.

Hamilton Police weren’t initially aware that Solomon was wanted for Tarnue’s killing. They then discovered he was wanted in that case as well as another, unrelated shooting in Hamilton on July 22, 2023. No one was hurt in that incident.

Solomon, 21, had a bail hearing on Friday afternoon.

Tarnue case

Joshua Tarnue was shot on Aug. 13, 2023 in a parking lot near Queen and Charles streets.

The 18-year-old was found with a gunshot would and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Waterloo Regional Police made their first arrest in the case the following month, charging a 19-year-old Hamilton man with manslaughter.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued the following day for Solomon. Police said he was wanted for second-degree murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

A third person, only identified as a 25-year-old Hamilton man, was also charged with manslaughter in October.

In April 2024, Solomon was named as one of the Bolo Program’s top 25-most wanted fugitives in Canada. A $50,000 reward was also offered for information leading to his arrest.

CTV News Kitchener received an award for their ongoing coverage of Joshua Tarnue's murder.

This is breaking news. More details to come.