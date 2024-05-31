Two celestial shows will be visible across Canada this week
Canada is getting not one – but two – celestial shows over the next few days.
The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, dazzled residents across a large stretch of North America on May 10.
Many people couldn’t help snapping pictures of the stunning light show in the sky.
PHOTO GALLERY: Aurora borealis as seen from southern Ontario
If you missed out on the northern lights, you’ll get a second chance on Friday night.
The aurora borealis will be visible across parts of Ontario, though a little more subdued this time around.
The U.S.-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) rates geomagnetic storms from G1, or minor, or G5, extreme. The May 10 event was classified as a G4, while the Friday’s show is expected to be a G2.
A Kp index of 6 or higher has sometimes allowed for glimpses of the aurora in the Maritimes. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)
The lights will be visible across Canada and the northern U.S. states.
According to CTV Kitchener Weather Specialist Will Aiello, the clouds won’t get in the way.
“It’s looking like clear skies across the southwest, which is excellent news for anyone interested in seeing the stunning aurora borealis,” he said. “Doesn’t look like there will be a cloud in sight, so get those eyes to the sky!”
Parade of planets
Planet-watchers are in for another special treat.
As many as six planets will be lined up and visible in the night sky during the first week of June – Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus.
“Most of the time, these planets are all in different directions from the Earth, so we can only see a few of them at once,” Dr. Roan Haggar, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Waterloo’s Centre for Astrophysics, said in a media release. “Occasionally though, several of them happen to be on the same side of the sun at the same time, meaning that from here on Earth, they all appear to be in the same direction.”
He added that planetary alignment happens quite often, but having all five together is an astronomical rarity.
While the planets will be visible every day for about a week, Haggar said the best day to see them is just before dawn on June 3.
“Neptune, Mars and Saturn will be visible in the east for a few hours before sunrise, but Jupiter, Mercury and Uranus will only rise about 30 minutes before the sun, so they might be hard to spot. You’ll need a telescope or a good pair of binoculars to see Neptune and Uranus, but the others will be visible if you’re somewhere with dark, clear skies,” the release explained.
As for the next planetary parade, seven will be visible at once in February 2025.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
2 children among 5 people hospitalized after head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end
Two young children and three adults were seriously injured in a major collision on Highway 417 between Palladium Drive and Carp Road in Ottawa's west end Friday afternoon.
DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
Baby dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to woman who was in police custody
A newborn is dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to a woman in police custody.
Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: 'I am completely heartsick and devastated'
Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her 2024 North American tour, representatives for Live Nation confirmed to The Associated Press.
Fast food chain value deals ramp up in the United States: What does it mean for Canada?
After years of price increases and a decline in customers, fast food chains in the United States are competing with each other and offering value deals in hopes of bringing more foot traffic into their establishments.
This Calgary home has a giant tree in the middle, and it's for sale
There's a luxury 'tree home' for sale in Calgary.
Marian Robinson, mother of Michelle Obama, dies at 86
Marian Shields Robinson, the mother of Michelle Obama who moved with the first family to the White House when son-in-law Barack Obama was elected president, has died. She was 86.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.