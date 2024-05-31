Two celestial shows will be visible across Canada this week

Canada is getting not one – but two – celestial shows over the next few days.

The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, dazzled residents across a large stretch of North America on May 10.

Many people couldn’t help snapping pictures of the stunning light show in the sky.

If you missed out on the northern lights, you’ll get a second chance on Friday night.

The aurora borealis will be visible across parts of Ontario, though a little more subdued this time around.

The U.S.-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) rates geomagnetic storms from G1, or minor, or G5, extreme. The May 10 event was classified as a G4, while the Friday’s show is expected to be a G2.

A Kp index of 6 or higher has sometimes allowed for glimpses of the aurora in the Maritimes. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

The lights will be visible across Canada and the northern U.S. states.

According to CTV Kitchener Weather Specialist Will Aiello, the clouds won’t get in the way.

“It’s looking like clear skies across the southwest, which is excellent news for anyone interested in seeing the stunning aurora borealis,” he said. “Doesn’t look like there will be a cloud in sight, so get those eyes to the sky!”

Parade of planets

Planet-watchers are in for another special treat.

As many as six planets will be lined up and visible in the night sky during the first week of June – Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus.

“Most of the time, these planets are all in different directions from the Earth, so we can only see a few of them at once,” Dr. Roan Haggar, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Waterloo’s Centre for Astrophysics, said in a media release. “Occasionally though, several of them happen to be on the same side of the sun at the same time, meaning that from here on Earth, they all appear to be in the same direction.”

He added that planetary alignment happens quite often, but having all five together is an astronomical rarity.

While the planets will be visible every day for about a week, Haggar said the best day to see them is just before dawn on June 3.

“Neptune, Mars and Saturn will be visible in the east for a few hours before sunrise, but Jupiter, Mercury and Uranus will only rise about 30 minutes before the sun, so they might be hard to spot. You’ll need a telescope or a good pair of binoculars to see Neptune and Uranus, but the others will be visible if you’re somewhere with dark, clear skies,” the release explained.

As for the next planetary parade, seven will be visible at once in February 2025.