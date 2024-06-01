Man arrested after suspects break into Kitchener home with bear spray and a firearm

A man has been arrested after a home invasion in the Joseph Street area of Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police were called to the home around 6 a.m. on May 26.

Investigators said three unknown males armed with a firearm and bear spray forced their way into the home.

Three people were home at the time, but no one was hurt.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the Joseph Street are on Thursday and seized a pellet gun.

A 28-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with break and enter, robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Investigators believe the people involved in the incident knew each other.