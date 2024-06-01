KITCHENER
    • Bullet found lodged in roof of Kitchener woman's vehicle

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service sign. (CTV Kitchener) The Waterloo Regional Police Service sign. (CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo regional police are investigating after a woman says she found a bullet lodged in her vehicle.

    Officers were called to Arlington Boulevard in Kitchener on Friday.

    When they arrived, they found a bullet in the roof of a 44-year-old woman’s vehicle.

    The victim told officers she had left her home around 10:15 a.m., went to a King Street East address and then went to another address on Queen Street North.

    She said she discovered the bullet when she got home around 3:20 p.m.

    Investigators do not know where the bullet came from or when it hit the vehicle.

    No injuries have been reported.

