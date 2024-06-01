Bullet found lodged in roof of Kitchener woman's vehicle

Waterloo regional police are investigating after a woman says she found a bullet lodged in her vehicle.

Officers were called to Arlington Boulevard in Kitchener on Friday.

When they arrived, they found a bullet in the roof of a 44-year-old woman’s vehicle.

The victim told officers she had left her home around 10:15 a.m., went to a King Street East address and then went to another address on Queen Street North.

She said she discovered the bullet when she got home around 3:20 p.m.

Investigators do not know where the bullet came from or when it hit the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.