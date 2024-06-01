Six Nations Police arrest 'confrontational' driver after collision
An Ohsweken man is facing a long list of charges after Six Nations Police were called to a vehicle in a ditch on Second Line Road.
Officers were called to the area on Thursday around 3:10 p.m. They were told the driver was trying to leave the crash site and had been confrontational with bystanders when they refused to help him leave.
Witnesses gave officers a description of the driver, and told them he had left the area on foot.
A suspect matching the description was located at a property a short distance away.
When officers approached the suspect, they said he refused to comply with demands and became combative.
A 36-year-old Ohsweken man faces several charges included impaired operation, two counts of operation while prohibited, assault with intent to resist arrest, and dangerous driving.
