Six Nations Police arrest 'confrontational' driver after collision

An Ohsweken man is facing a long list of charges after Six Nations Police were called to a vehicle in a ditch on Second Line Road.

Officers were called to the area on Thursday around 3:10 p.m. They were told the driver was trying to leave the crash site and had been confrontational with bystanders when they refused to help him leave.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the driver, and told them he had left the area on foot.

A suspect matching the description was located at a property a short distance away.

When officers approached the suspect, they said he refused to comply with demands and became combative.

A 36-year-old Ohsweken man faces several charges included impaired operation, two counts of operation while prohibited, assault with intent to resist arrest, and dangerous driving.