KITCHENER -- If you have a little one in the public school system in Waterloo Region, you won't be getting a report card for them this term.

Ongoing strike action by public elementary teachers across the province means that teachers have not completed full report cards or input student marks electronically.

The news came in a release from the Waterloo Region District School Board issued Thursday.

"We understand that this information is disappointing – we share that disappointment," the news release reads in part.

Teachers have still written and provided marks to students to date, but the work-to-rule campaign means they won't be averaged and given in a report card.

This situation isn't unique to Waterloo Region: elementary students in the Grand Erie District School Board and the Avon Maitland District School Board will not receive report cards, either.

The news comes after the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario issued its five-day strike notice for the Waterloo Region District School Board.

As a result, more than 100 local elementary schools are expected to strike on Monday, Jan. 27.

The decision comes more than a month after the union's last bargaining session, which happened on Dec. 19, ETFO President Sam Hammond says.