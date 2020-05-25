WATERLOO -- It may be more difficult to find relief from the heat in public places this summer.

The Region of Waterloo says there are no plans to open any of their cooling centres for the season.

Municipalities usually open community centres, libraries, and other public buildings during heat warnings, but officials say those spots will stay closed under the COVID-19 shutdown.

"I don’t think we have any plans for setting up cooling centres," said Mike Murray, CAO for the Region of Waterloo during a Monday media call. "I think our ongoing encouragement to people would be, if they’re outside, to maintain physical distancing and don’t congregate in groups of more than five."

It was announced last week that splash pads and community pools will also remain closed until further notice.