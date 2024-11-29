Traffic chaos on Highway 401 through Kitchener

Highway 401, through Kitchener, was brought to a standstill Friday due to an investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.

The eastbound lanes were closed between Cedar Creek Road and Homer Watson/Fountain Street South.

Multiple drivers told CTV News there were significant backups on the highway.

On the Ministry of Transportation’s website, they showed backups all the way to Trussler Road.

OPP have confirmed that they, as well as other resources, are on scene but did not specify what prompted the closure.

They added that further details will be released Friday evening.