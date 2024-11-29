Family of Guelph, Ont. man killed in B.C. crash pushing for case review

The family of a Guelph, Ont. man who was killed in a car crash in British Columbia is pushing for a review of the case, after learning about the charge that a driver involved is now facing.

Owyn McInnis was 22-year-old when he was killed in the collision in Kamloops exactly a year ago.

“It's been extremely hard to get through the last year, on a daily basis. Every day is a little different,” Brielle McInnis, Owyn’s sister, said.

“I'm not going to see him get married or have children or be the high school teacher and coach he wanted to be,” Erin Walter, Owen’s mother, said.

McInnis was a volleyball player at Thompson Rivers University at the time. He was in a Volkswagen with two teammates who were left with life-altering injuries from the crash and 22-year-old McInnis was killed. The crash involved six cars and sent seven people to hospital.

According to police, a Dodge Ram truck hit several small trees before striking the Volkswagen that was stopped at a red light.

The three Thompson Rivers University volleyball players - (left to right) Owen Waterhouse, Owyn McInnis, Riley Brinnen - involved in the Kamloops, B.C. car crash. (Source: TRU Wolfpack website).

After waiting all this time, the family learned on Monday the BC Prosecutive Service reviewed the Report to Crown Counsel and decided criminal charges will not be laid. Instead, using BC’s Motor Vehicle Act, to charge the driver of the pickup with "driving without due care and attention," which carries a maximum penalty of a $2,000 fine.

“If you want to feel the blood leave your body really quickly, it's just like you don't understand it one. Two, it's like, how does someone get away with injuring two incredible boys with lifelong injuries and killing someone?” Walter said.

“He excelled in every aspect of his life. He had faith that other people were going to protect him. And he had faith that other people were going to follow the rules, too. It’s not fair that one person decides to have complete disregard for the rules and Owyn has to suffer that consequence. And those other two boys, who the same, they followed all the rules. They did every single thing right,” Amber Wingenbach, who was engaged to McInnis said.

An undated photo of Owyn McInnis. (Courtesy: Brielle McInnis)

Walter said she feels the police did what they could, but is calling for a review on the decision.

“I'm not out for revenge. I'm out for justice and I'm out for us to do better as a society,” Walter said.

“This man can walk away with a slap on the wrist, it just I honestly I laughed at the situation because I don't know how you can give that to someone and feel okay with it,” McInnis said.

The family isn't sure how a review would be handled, but they're trying to contact any Canadian politician they think of, to push for action.

“We're enraged, but we're going to fuel that into doing something good,” Walter said.

An undated photo of Owyn McInnis. (Courtesy: Brielle McInnis)

Walter is a grief councillor for palliative care and said she has learned a lot over the past year.

“To say that in the first year, ‘if you just get through it, you're all good to go,’ is absolutely false. And I'm so glad as a clinician, I never subscribed to that,” Walter said.

For today, they’re remembering the light Owyn brought to their lives and the continues support from his former teammates.

“I don't want you to live because of him. I want you to live because you met him. And they're showing me croissants that they have because Owyn and I would have croissants together. They would go and do the goofy things,” Walter said.

“Probably going to go get his favourite lunch. He loved ramen and cheap Chinese food. So probably do that. Then honestly, I think I'm just going to watch some of our favourite movies, we both love “The Grinch,” Walter said.

CTV reached out to the B.C. Prosecution Service to ask about this case and the family's concern.