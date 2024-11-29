Region of Waterloo considers reducing, and even cutting, some services to keep tax increase down

The Region of Waterloo is considering reducing or eliminating some services in an effort to lower the potential 2025 tax increase.

A list of 22 possible actions were published on Friday. In a report, regional staff said the options are worth approximately $5.2 million with an annualized savings of $7.8 million. In terms of the tax increase, the money saved would have a one per cent impact.

On the list were:

• Reducing mail-out of newsletters/information directly to residents

• No longer offering the Wellbeats App, a staff health and wellbeing resource.

• Recover project manager costs from the capital projects (Waste Management Division)

• Recover project manager costs from capital projects (Facilities and Fleet Management Division)

• Start charging rent for use of the Waterloo Region Emergency Services Training and Research Centre (WRESTRC) building

• Start GRT summer service one week earlier on all transit routes (reduced service one week earlier)

• Reduce GRT’s Route 26 trips by 50 per cent

• Reduce GRT’s Route 55 frequency from 30 minutes to 60 minutes

• Reducting $100,000 in Minor Capital Equipment in Seniors' Services

• Delay the re-opening of Doon Village to 2026 (but remain open for rentals)

• Eliminate regional funding of downtown waste collection

• Removing bus stop garbage cans

• Reducing core funding for Children's Services

• Adjust cost assumptions to utilities, contracted services and facilities maintenance

• Reducing GRT’s Route 9/30 frequency from 20 minutes to 30 minutes

• Stop providing Adult Emergency Dental Services

• Increase GRT’s monthly pass to $104 (from $100 proposed)

• Decrease funding by 30 per cent to Counselling Collaborative agencies

• Stop providing Children and Youth Dental Services

• Remove GRT’s Route 35 to reduce security resources at encampments, supportive housing and shelters

• Decrease discretionary benefit (OW/ODSP) by 30 per cent

These measures have not yet been approved. Residents can share their feedback during an upcoming public input session on Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

The Final Strategic Planning and Budget Committee meeting is set for Dec. 11.