    Police trying to identify truck involved in Guelph hit-and-run

    Guelph Police Service released this image of a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on Nov. 22. (Courtesy: Guelph Police Service) Guelph Police Service released this image of a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on Nov. 22. (Courtesy: Guelph Police Service)
    Guelph Police are asking for help as they try to identify a black pickup truck that was involved in a hit-and-run last week.

    Emergency services were called to the intersection of Goodwin Drive and Hodgson Drive on Nov. 22 at 5:09 p.m.

    Police said a truck had turned from Hodgson Drive onto Goodwin Drive and hit a 49-year-old woman who was walking across the street. The driver then took off eastbound on Goodwin Drive.

    The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The truck is described as a black Ford F250 Super Duty with several scrap items in the bed, including a dishwasher and a washing machine.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash or who can identify the vehicle is asked to contact police.

