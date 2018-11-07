Featured
No foul play suspected in death of man hit by train
A man has died after he was struck by a VIA Rail train. (Courtesy: OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 2:58PM EST
Police announced that no foul play is suspected in the death of a man struck by a train on Sunday.
Brant County emergency services responded to railway tracks for a report of a collision around 9:17 p.m.
It happened east of Brantford at the tracks near Powerline Road.
Police determined that a VIA Rail train with over 300 people was travelling eastbound when it collided with a pedestrian.
The male suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a press release on Wednesday, police said it was not being treated as suspicious and there was no foul play was suspected.
The investigation has since been closed.