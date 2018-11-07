

CTV Kitchener





Police announced that no foul play is suspected in the death of a man struck by a train on Sunday.

Brant County emergency services responded to railway tracks for a report of a collision around 9:17 p.m.

It happened east of Brantford at the tracks near Powerline Road.

Police determined that a VIA Rail train with over 300 people was travelling eastbound when it collided with a pedestrian.

The male suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a press release on Wednesday, police said it was not being treated as suspicious and there was no foul play was suspected.

The investigation has since been closed.