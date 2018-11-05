

CTV Kitchener





One man is dead after being struck by a Via Rail train in Brant County around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The train was traveling eastbound when it collided with the pedestrian East of Brantford on the railway tracks on Powerline Road.

According to Brant County OPP the man suffered serious life threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials closed Powerline road between Karek Road and McMillan Road to investigate.

The train was carrying approximately 309 people. No one on board was injured.