New supportive housing is on the way in Guelph

Shovels hit the ground on Wednesday morning for a new support housing development in Guelph.

The Kindle-Skyline project is located on 10 Shelldale Crescent in Guelph. It will be a permanent supportive housing building with 32 units, 16 which will be funded by the Social Services Relief Fund.

Construction is expected to wrap up in the early summer of 2023.

“It’s purpose built because we’re building from the ground up,” said Sheila Markle former CEO of Kindle Communities at the ground-breaking ceremony. “We’ve been very intentional working with our architects and contractors to make sure the building is well built, that it’s beautiful, and shows respect for the people that live here and we’re pretty excited about that.”

The land is donated from Skyline Group Companies Ontario. The city will contribute $1.4 million and the province is spending over $3 million on the project.

"We are one step closer to helping end homelessness in Guelph, thanks to permanent supportive housing,” said Daria Allan-Ebron, CEO, Kindle Communities Organization in a news release. “This project at 10 Shelldale Crescent will provide housing for 32 residents in our community. It will be a place to build connections and create a sense of belonging. Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home."

The Guelph Community Health Centre will offer wraparound health services and support 24-hours a day.

The new units are being considered cost-effective, affordable homes with self-contained bachelor apartments and private baths and kitchenettes. The building will have an elevator and laundry facilities and will be monitored by cameras.

“Community and supportive housing is a critical component of our commitment to build 1.5 million new homes over the next 10 years, which will ensure that all Ontarians, especially our most vulnerable, have a home that meets their needs and budget,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing in the release.

The province says its Social Services Relief Fund has provided over $1.2 billion of support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to help municipalities and Indigenous program partners create longer-term housing solutions and help vulnerable Ontarians at risk of homelessness.