Threat that caused school lockdowns in Guelph came from the United States

Guelph Police Service is releasing more information about a call that caused two schools to go into lockdown and a third to implement hold-and-secure measures earlier this week.

Around 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, St. Michael Catholic Elementary School received a call from an unknown person. The call involved a bomb threat.

St. Michael’s and Jean Little Public School went into lockdown while Ridge Public School was in hold-and-secure.

All lockdowns and hold-and-secures were lifted by 4:06 p.m.

While officers worked with the schools to ensure everyone was safe, investigators with Guelph police determined the call had come from the midwestern United States.

Local police have been working with American law enforcement agencies as part of an ongoing investigation.

In a release, Guelph police said, “The United States Agencies have since taken actions to deal with the matter.’

Police said the threat was not credible and there are no public safety concerns.