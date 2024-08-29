New paramedic station to be built at former Kinsmen Children's Centre in Cambridge

A new paramedic station has been approved in the City of Cambridge.

During Wednesday’s council meeting for the Region of Waterloo, councillors approved a plan to redevelop the regionally-owned property at 651 Concession Road.

The former Kinsmen Children’s Centre will be replaced with a new paramedic station.

Regional staff believe construction of the new station could be finished by 2027 and would cost approximately $12.6 million.

Regional Councillor and Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic was the only member of council to speak out against the idea.

“I believe the new ambulance station needs to be built and want to support it, but [I] believe it needs to move forward in not only a timely, but also a fiscally responsible manner,” he explained at the council meeting. “I know there is interest around this horseshoe to see housing or daycare as part of this project, and we heard of interest at committee from Councillor [Jan] Liggett to potentially see a partnership with Cambridge Fire. However, based on the information shared with council in the report, I don’t believe I have the information necessary to demonstrate that sufficient due diligence was done to consider the pursuit of these options.”

Vrbanovic said he doesn’t believe it is acceptable for governments to be building a single-use facility like the proposed paramedic station.

“Yes, I know pursuing these options would take some additional time, but I believe that is what we should be doing,” he added.