New music school unveiled at Laurier

Musicians in Waterloo are singing a new tune for a community music school.

The Laurier Academy of Music and Arts was unveiled Saturday at the former Beckett School at Laurier.

Local musicians celebrated the expansion, which will bring all the arts under one roof.

This includes spoken word and movement courses, in partnership with the faculty of music at the school.

Director Rebekah Jordan-Miller stood alongside the school's former namesake and co-founder Garth Beckett and says the move is a long time in the making.

"The school has gone over a complete revision to connect us more closely with the Faculty of Music at Wilfrid Laurier University, music therapy students as well," said Jordan-Miller.

Jordan-Miller says enrolment has grown by 21 per cent, with nearly 800 students enrolled at the school.