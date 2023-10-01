New Kitchener business hosts 24-hour bake-a-thon for food insecure children
A Kitchener granola company is looking to help feed kids facing food insecurity.
Probably Worth Sharing hosted a 24-hour bake-a-thon Saturday and Sunday for Food4Kids.
"It's all about delivering on the goal we've set," said Marko Savic of Probably Worth Sharing. "At 5 p.m. we started set-up. At 7 p.m. we had volunteers come in. I had eight, four hour shifts with different volunteers. We found people to make the granola and people to pack the granola."
Around 1,100 bags of organic, fully vegan granola was packed during the bake-a-thon.
"It's estimated that 3,000 children are dealing with chronic hunger from food insecure homes [in Waterloo Region]," said Lorri Detta of Food4Kids. "People can't see that hunger that's behind closed doors."
A community breakfast and dinner at the Wooden Boat Food Company was also held.
"Even though people can't afford quality food, they should have that right," said donor Eliana Witchell.
Monetary and non-perishable food donations were accepted at the event as well.
"I think we'll be able to reach many more children this year with fundraisers like this and support from our community," said Detta.
