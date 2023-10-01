Kitchener

    • New Kitchener business hosts 24-hour bake-a-thon for food insecure children

    A Kitchener granola company is looking to help feed kids facing food insecurity.

    Probably Worth Sharing hosted a 24-hour bake-a-thon Saturday and Sunday for Food4Kids.

    "It's all about delivering on the goal we've set," said Marko Savic of Probably Worth Sharing. "At 5 p.m. we started set-up. At 7 p.m. we had volunteers come in. I had eight, four hour shifts with different volunteers. We found people to make the granola and people to pack the granola."

    Around 1,100 bags of organic, fully vegan granola was packed during the bake-a-thon.

    "It's estimated that 3,000 children are dealing with chronic hunger from food insecure homes [in Waterloo Region]," said Lorri Detta of Food4Kids. "People can't see that hunger that's behind closed doors."

    A community breakfast and dinner at the Wooden Boat Food Company was also held.

    "Even though people can't afford quality food, they should have that right," said donor Eliana Witchell.

    Monetary and non-perishable food donations were accepted at the event as well.

    "I think we'll be able to reach many more children this year with fundraisers like this and support from our community," said Detta.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    • Quebec school support staff threaten to walk off the job

      School support workers in Quebec are threatening to go on strike in a matter of weeks, as more than half say they can't afford to pay for the basics of living. From 2020 to 2021, the average salary of a school support staff employee was $24,284 a year, says Andrea Di Tomaso, a spokesperson with the Fédération des employées et employés de services publics (FEESP-CSN).

    • CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise

      Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News