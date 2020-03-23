NEW HAMBURG -- A group of volunteers in Wilmot Township is offering lunch to frontline workers.

One of the recent donations made on Monday morning at Nith Valley Family Practice in New Hamburg.

A doctor there says it's been "hectic" at the clinic, so getting this donation has been welcome.

"It's very much in line with the values of this community, which is wonderful," says Dr. Aimee McMillan.

"These messages of support and these demonstrations of support for one another in this community are wonderful and we really appreciate them."

The clinic is just one of many places in Wilmot Township that the group is donating food.

About 230 lunches were being delivered to nursing homes, medical clinics and police stations as a way to say thank you to these workers during the pandemic.

"I think it’s important to do something like this," says organizer Lisa Hagen.

"It’s kind of twofold – it shows our appreciation to our frontlines, it supports our local restaurants, but it also gives people who want to help an outlet to do so."

The food itself has come from 13 local restaurants that had to close their dining areas as a way to help with physical distancing.

Joshua Boros is a manager and chef at EJ's Tavern, one of the restaurants participating.

He says the pandemic has been financially straining on his restaurant.

"Saturday and Friday we probably took about a 65- to 70-per cent hit over what we would normally do," he explains.

Boros says having the volunteers coming to buy food has been very helpful.

