New GO bus routes from Waterloo to Brampton set to start Saturday
There will soon be more options to transit riders in Waterloo region looking to connect with the Greater Toronto Area.
Starting Saturday, there will be three new eastbound trips departing in the morning from the University of Waterloo (UW) bound for Bramalea GO in Brampton.
Meanwhile, five new routes will depart Bramalea GO in the evening and arrive at the UW.
Two new eastbound weekday trips will depart the UW in the afternoon.
“My neighbours and constituents have been loud and clear on wanting expanded GO Transit options, and our Government has responded to fix the issue with added trips on weekdays and weekends,” said Mike Harris, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener-Conestoga in a news release.
According to GO schedule planning, those looking to get from the UW to Union Station in Toronto can expect the trip to take about two hours on these new routes.
The schedule shows a direct trip from the university to Bramalea GO will take one hour and 25 minutes, with a second trip of about 35 minutes needed to get to Union Station in Toronto.
“The expanded GO Bus service will give residents in our communities and across Waterloo Region the flexibility to get to and from the GTA more easily and frequently. More transit options naturally lead to more opportunities for people to move about for work, school and recreation while reducing gridlock and hassle along the 401 corridor,” said Harris.
The time the buses depart and arrive Waterloo region can be found here.
