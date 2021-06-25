NEW DUNDEE -- A New Dundee shop has repurposed an old vending machine to sell local art.

The Dundee Arts Collective started the project to support independent creatives in Waterloo Region.

"There are art kits in there so you can buy a kit and go home and do a project, or you can buy a finished piece lime some mini paintings," said Jenny Miller, co-owner of the New Dundee Arts Collective.

Dubbed the "Wendy Art-O-Matic," the interactive art installation is funded by a Waterloo Region arts grant.

"It's art itself. It's a totally different idea and it was really popular in Europe, so we thought why not bring this to Ontario," Miller said.

The machine is located right outside of the New Dundee shop and currently features art from eight local creatives.

"We are going to rotate throughout the summer so we're going to keep bringing on new artists," Miller said.

Those behind the project say it's their way to help keep the local arts scene alive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Hamburg artists Tami Martin-Estabrooks created art sensory kits to include in the vending machine.

"There's three crafts with instructions and a bunch of loose parts, there are rocks, magnifying glasses, pinecones, woodchips," Martin-Estabrooks explained.

She says art should be approachable and accessible to everyone, adding the vending machine helps achieve that goal.

"I make them at home for our children and we want to share the joy that our children have," Martin-Estabrooks said.

The vending machine is only accepting cash, with items ranging in price from $10 to $20.

"It's going to be available 24/7, so if you get the itch to do an art project in the middle of the night, you stop by and vend yourself some cool art," Miller said.