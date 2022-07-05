New departures lounge opens at Region of Waterloo International Airport

Another piece of the Region of Waterloo International Airport’s $30.2 million expansion is now complete.

Officials were on hand Tuesday to officially open a new departures lounge at the terminal.

The 20,000 sq. ft. lounge has seating for 500 people and six new boarding gates.

The region says 500,000 people are expected to travel through the airport this year.

Airport general manager Chris Wood said the upgrades will help with passenger experience.

“It allows for multiple simultaneous flights in a very relaxed and spacious area,” said Wood. “We could have four flights departing at the same time out of this building. So it’s a huge upgrade from what we had. We would not have been able to keep up with Flair had we not invested in this additional square footage."

The new lounge includes a cafe bar. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)

Earlier this year a new domestic arrivals building opened at the airport.

Construction of the airport expansion began in October 2021.

The stage of the project will see improvements to the existing terminal building. The completion date for that is scheduled for spring, 2023.

The lounge has seating for 500. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)