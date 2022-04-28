National Day of Mourning draws large crowd in Waterloo

A crowd of over 100 people gathered at Waterloo City Hall to mark the National Day of Mourning for workers killed or injured on the job Thursday.

The ceremony, which began at 11 a.m. with speeches, was one of many taking place across the country.

The local event is organized by the Waterloo Regional Labour Council that represents more than 26,000 workers.

A ceremony at Waterloo City Hall on April 28, 2022 marks the National Day of Mourning for workers killed or injured on the job. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

The group says it’s a day to mourn the dead but also fight for the living with the goal of preventing future workplace injuries and deaths.

"We are very active in promoting legislation that helps workers, protects workers… so we hold can hold people accountable that don’t hold up the high health and safety standards," said Lorne Bruce, president of the Waterloo Regional Labour Council.

The labour council says everyday someone dies on the job in Canada and thousands more suffer injuries that are life-altering.

