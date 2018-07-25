Featured
Naked man jumps into traffic, vehicles: police
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 6:24PM EDT
Police responded to a call for a naked man jumping into traffic and onto vehicles.
The call came in around 3:55 p.m. on Dieppe Avenue in Kitchener.
Police located the man, who began fighting with police.
He was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.
The incident appeared to be drug related, police say.