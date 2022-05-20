Mysterious foam erupts from Cambridge roadway

The City of Cambridge is investigating after a mysterious foam erupted from the intersection of Fountain Street and King Street twice in the past 24 hours.

A video posted to social media at 12:50 p.m. on Friday shows a white substance shooting up from the asphalt. In another video posted seven minutes later, vehicles are seen driving through the frothy substance.

The City of Cambridge said it also happened Thursday evening.

In an email, the city said the foam was generated in the sanitary sewer system, then came up through the lids of a couple maintenance holes in the roadway.

Crews responded to the site. As of 2 p.m. the foam had stopped and clean-up was underway, the city said.

Staff are investigating possible upstream sources for likely causes and will continue to monitor the situation.

The city said the local drinking water system remains safe.