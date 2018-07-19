

CTV Kitchener





The municipal election is on October 22, but the deadline for registration is July 27 at 2:00 p.m.

Regional politics are bound for a shake-up, with some familiar faces opting not to re-run.

Among those faces are regional chair Ken Seiling, Waterloo Coun. Melissa Durrell, and Kitchener's Coun. Frank Etherington and Coun. Yvonne Fernandes.

A new regional candidate enters the ring as Fitzroy Vanderpool has announced he is running for councillor of Ward 2.

In Cambridge politics, Minister of Transportation Kathryn McGarry is running for mayor of Cambridge.

Another familiar face may consider running again, as well: a source close to Mike Harris has said the former MPP is considering running at the regional level.

Harris has not officially decided.