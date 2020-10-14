Advertisement
Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on Highway 7/8
Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020 9:20AM EDT
A crash on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener left traffic slow during the morning commute. (Jeff Pickel / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A crash that involved at least four vehicles stalled traffic in the eastbound lanes of Highway 7/8 on Wednesday morning.
It happened near Courtland Avenue in Kitchener. By 8 a.m., the crash had been cleared, but traffic was still backed up for the morning commute.
It's not clear what caused the crash or whether there were any injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available.