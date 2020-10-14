KITCHENER -- A crash that involved at least four vehicles stalled traffic in the eastbound lanes of Highway 7/8 on Wednesday morning.

It happened near Courtland Avenue in Kitchener. By 8 a.m., the crash had been cleared, but traffic was still backed up for the morning commute.

It's not clear what caused the crash or whether there were any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available.