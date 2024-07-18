Motorcyclist seriously injured in Waterloo crash

KITCHENER
    A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a collision in Waterloo.

    Waterloo Regional Police were called to the Weber Street North and Bridgeport Road East intersection on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m.

    They said the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

    While the motorcyclist was seriously hurt, the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

    The intersection was closed for several hours for a police investigation.

    Police said charges are pending.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage is urged to contact police.

