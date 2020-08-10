KITCHENER -- A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision in Cambridge Sunday night.

Waterloo Regional Police say the motorcycle and a car collided in the intersection of Hespeler Road and Maple Grove Road around 9:30 p.m.

The say the driver of the motorcycle, a 41-year-old man from Kitchener, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old man from East Garafraxa, was treated for minor injuries.

Roads within the area were closed for approximately two hours while investigators were on scene.

Police say charges are pending and the investigation in ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit.